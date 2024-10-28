Bigg Boss 18 overtakes Anupamaa to become the most talked about show this month
We all love watching TV and Anupamaa has been the most loved show. However, this month, a lot of things have changed.
Bigg Boss 18 began on October 6 and the buzz has been going on since September. Gossips TV released a data where they found out about the most talked about TV shows of the September-October. Bigg Boss 18 is the most talked about show of this month.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is second on this list. Armaan-Abhira's pregnancy track has worked well.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the third place here. Looks like even Rajat-Savi have managed to win hearts.
Surprisingly, Anupamaa is in the fourth place. It is the TRP topper but looks like the leap in the show could not work.
Pranali Rathod starrer Durga is in the news. She is one of the most loved actresses and hence, even the show is getting good reviews.
Jhanak is in the sixth place for the month. The show's storyline has grabbed attention.
Deepika Singh starrer Mangal Lakshmi is in the news. The show's recent Karwa Chauth twist grabbed attention.
Udne Ki Aasha has a huge fan following. The show is in the news and has been getting good TRP numbers as well.
Shrimad Ramayan has touched the hearts of the audience. People have been loving the way the story of Lord Ram has been depicted
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news ever since Palak Sindhwani left. She accused the makers of torturing her.
