Bigg Boss 18 Sara Khan and more: Meet the most unruly contestants of Salman Khan's show over seasons
| Nov 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Sara Khan is turning out to be the most unruly contestant of the house. She recently threw water at Karanveer Mehra amid argument.
Earlier, she threw used tissue paper at Vivian Dsena while she also threw a pillow at Eisha Singh.
In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Puneet Superstar was asked to leave the show on first day itself due to his unruly behaviour.
Dolly Bindra is one of the most famous Bigg Boss contestants. She always brought the house down by screaming and yelling.
Imam Siddiqui's antics in Bigg Boss 6 are still remembered. From wearing a body suit to showing time-out sign to Salman Khan, his behaviour ticked off many.
Swami Om threw pee on fellow contestants shocking all. He was then shown the door.
Ajaz Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 8 as he resorted to violence inside the house.
Pooja Mishra is also considered to be one of the most badly behaved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. From kicking dustbin to use cuss words, she did it all.
Kamaal R Khan was also a part of Bigg Boss. He once threw bottle in anger and that hit Shamita Shetty.
Priyanka Jagga's bad behaviour annoyed Salman Khan so much that he asked her to leave Bigg Boss house.
