Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami, Vivian Dsena and more handsome hunks on the show

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2024

Salman Khan launched the highly anticipated 18th season of Bigg Boss. A look at handsome hunks of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada Dhami was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The heartthrob of TV, Vivian Dsena makes females go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivian Dsena sets the screens on fire with his charming looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avinash Mishra manages to impress fans with his uber-hot looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Veer Mehra manages to turn heads in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajat Dalal is the controversial weightlifter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Advocate Gunratan Sadvarte has also joined the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arfeen Khan is Hrithik Roshan's life coach who has joined the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tajinder Singh Bagga was the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 actresses who worked with Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan

 

 Find Out More