Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami, Vivian Dsena and more handsome hunks on the show
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 07, 2024
Salman Khan launched the highly anticipated 18th season of Bigg Boss. A look at handsome hunks of the show.
Shehzada Dhami was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
The heartthrob of TV, Vivian Dsena makes females go weak in the knees.
Vivian Dsena sets the screens on fire with his charming looks.
Avinash Mishra manages to impress fans with his uber-hot looks.
Karan Veer Mehra manages to turn heads in style.
Rajat Dalal is the controversial weightlifter.
Advocate Gunratan Sadvarte has also joined the show.
Arfeen Khan is Hrithik Roshan's life coach who has joined the show.
Tajinder Singh Bagga was the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
