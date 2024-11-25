Bigg Boss 18: Shocking net worth of Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena and other contestants

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2024

As per a report in TOI, Shilpa Shirodkar is the richest Bigg Boss 18 contestant with staggering wealth of Rs 237 crore.

Shilpa has been one of the successful divas of Bollywood with films like Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan and more registered in her name.

The Madhubala actor Vivian Dsena who found enough fame with her stints in TV shows reportedly has a net worth of Rs 20 crore.

Rajat Dalal, a powerlifter and fitness influencer, allegedly has a net worth of Rs 17 crore. He enjoys a crazy fan following on social media.

Karan Veer Mehra who is a known face in the TV industry and also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is said to have a net worth of Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore.

Eisha Singh's net worth is said to be more than Karan Veer Mehra's. Reportedly, her net worth is around Rs 25 crore. She has been part of shows like Ishq Subhan Allah.

Avinash Mishra, who played pivotal roles in shows like Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer and more, enjoys a net worth of Rs 5-7 crore.

Whereas, his co-star Chahaat Pandey's net worth is said to be Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore.

Chum Darang, one of the favourite Bigg Boss 18 contestants, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore.

