Bigg Boss 18 star Nyrraa Banerji's Top 10 bold and beautiful pics
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 07, 2024
TV actress Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Salman Khan announced all the contestants and she has entered the show.
Nyrraa is a known face in the TV industry as she has worked in shows like Pishachini, Excuse Me Madam and more.
It is not her first tryst with reality show as she was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She did not win the show.
The actress is bold, beautiful, elegant and has the X factor to draw everyone's attention.
Her social media wall is filled with some of the most glamorous pictures that will make fans go oh-la-la.
Doesn't Nyrraa look all ravishing in a sizzling bikini set? She has the perfect bikini bod to flaunt.
Nyrraa Banerji's dressing sense is also quite impressive. Fans are hoping to see her being the best dressed of Bigg Boss 18.
Even in a simple oversized shirt, Nyrraa Banerji's captivating beauty is drawing the attention.
A black cutout dress with thigh-high slit is so beautiful and ravishing just like Nyrraa Banerji.
Black seems to be a favourite of Nyrraa. Here's the lady flaunting her toned midriff in style.
