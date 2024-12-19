Bigg Boss 18 takes over other shows; Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra topple Rupali Ganguly in TV celebrity rankings
| Dec 19, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena is at the top of the most talked about TV celebrities list by gossips TV. He is ruling the BB house and even the hearts of the audience.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Karan Veer Mehra is on the second spot in this list. Looks like the rivals of BB are ruling hearts of the audience.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla is on the third spot this week. She has nailed it with the emotional scenes during the baby track.
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly used to be at the top but it seems the show is unable to impress the audience and hence, even Rupali is down on the fourth place.
Pranali Rathod is doing an amazing job in Durga. She has also nailed some powerful scenes. She was also in the news as she won the Best TV actress for YRKKH at ITA.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra is sixth in this list. He ruled the BB house this week as he was the Time God.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Bhavika Sharma is in the seventh place this week.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit is in the eighth position. He too has been very good with the emotional scenes in the show.
Another Bigg Boss 18 contestant is here. Eisha Singh is in the ninth place this week. The diva is impressing with her game and fashion.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey completes this list with the tenth position.
