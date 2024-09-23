Bigg Boss 18: Who is Naina Avtr - India's first AI Influencer who may enter Salman Khan's show?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 is on its way and fans are unable to keep calm. Salman Khan announced that the grand premiere will happen on October 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are now desperate to know about the top contestants of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Among many names, one name is that of Naina Avtr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is India's first AI generated influencer superstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2022, Avtr Meta Labs digital created Naina and she has now become very popular on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has more than 3 lakh 96000 followers on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naina Avtr is popular as she shares fitness and fashion tips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This digital persona is about 22-year-old and is from Jhansi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naina Avtr has also received International Iconic AI Influencer of the Year 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

So will Naina Avtr be a part of Bigg Boss 18? If yes, then how? Let's wait and watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sector 36 and 9 more most disturbing films on Netflix, SonyLIV and other OTT

 

 Find Out More