Bigg Boss 18: Who is Naina Avtr - India's first AI Influencer who may enter Salman Khan's show?
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 23, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 is on its way and fans are unable to keep calm. Salman Khan announced that the grand premiere will happen on October 6.
Fans are now desperate to know about the top contestants of the show.
Among many names, one name is that of Naina Avtr.
She is India's first AI generated influencer superstar.
In 2022, Avtr Meta Labs digital created Naina and she has now become very popular on social media.
She has more than 3 lakh 96000 followers on Instagram.
Naina Avtr is popular as she shares fitness and fashion tips.
This digital persona is about 22-year-old and is from Jhansi.
Naina Avtr has also received International Iconic AI Influencer of the Year 2024.
So will Naina Avtr be a part of Bigg Boss 18? If yes, then how? Let's wait and watch.
