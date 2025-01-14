Bigg Boss 18: Reasons why Chum Darang deserves to win Salman Khan's reality show

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang is a Dabangg and she has managed to slay in every task.

Chum Darang has never given up attitude and the same has been witnessed in her game.

She is quite loyal and has never betrayed anyone.

Chum Darang's Bigg Boss 18 journey has been quite impressive and she has never spoken badly about anyone.

Chum Darang has managed to win hearts with her true self.

Chum Darang is an entertainer and tries to bring a smile to everyones face.

Chum Darang's bond with Karan Veer Mehra has grabbed a lot of attention and fans have tagged them as ChumVeer.

