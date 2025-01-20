Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Top 10 Facts You Didn't Know About Karan Veer Mehra

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2025

Bigg Boss isn’t just loved for its fierce competition among contestants, but also their strategies, and drama.

Bigg Boss 18 saw Karan Veer Mehra as its winner.

He was born in Delhi and attended Delhi Public School and Wynberg Allen School for his education.

Karan graduated from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce awarded him a degree in Advertising and Sales Promotion.

His career in acting began with the popular TV show Remix in 2005.

Karan started getting recognition with shows like Biwi aur Main.

Karan also appeared in Bollywood films such as Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and Amen.

Before winning Bigg Boss 18, Karan has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Apart from acting, Karan is a sport enthusiast and was a part of Box Cricket League and All Stars Football Club.

Karan added Veer to his name on the behest of his grandmother.

Veer is the name of Karan's late grandfather.

