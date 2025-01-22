Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is the most talked about celebrity of the week, Rupali Ganguly fails to make it to top 5
Sanskruti Nemane
| Jan 22, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is the most talked about TV celebrity of the week. He has ruled hearts with his performance in the show.
Bigg Boss 18's first runner up Vivian Dsena is second in this list. He too has been getting all the love.
Avinash Mishra finished off fourth in Bigg Boss 18. He has been the most talked about celebrity.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla has given some phenomenal emotional scenes in the show. Hence, she is also a part of this list.
Bigg Boss 18 finalist Eisha Singh has also been a part of the list. She was in the news ever since the Bigg Boss press conference happened.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Bhavika Sharma has grabbed attention with her amazing performance in the show's recent episodes.
Ayesha Singh is ruling again with her new show, Mannat. As usual, she has been getting all the love from the audience.
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has always been at the top in this list but this week, she is in the eighth position.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit has proved with his performance that he is one of the most talented actors.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Hitesh Bharadwaj is also getting all the love as Rajat. He has been in the news ever since the leap news has come out.
