Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra's epic one liners will make you fall for his wit and humour
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 02, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 popular contestant Karan Veer Mehra is winning hearts with his sharp wit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mai gandagi saaf karta hu, bahot ache se karta hu gandgi saaf, chamka daaluga ekdam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhukha reh lunga, chori karke kha lunga but i'll not give anything to satisfy this man ego.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab humare tanke bhid rahe the, tab tumhara nade fas rahe the.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab principal ke paas main bunk marke bol raha tha ‘Sir sorry, galat ho gayi,’ toh tab tu mummy ko bol raha tha ‘Mummy ho gayi, dho do'.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Agar koi mere personal samaan haath lagate huye dikh gaya, toh main ukhad ke fek dunga uska haath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main samne se lene walon mein se hu. Chori karne ki zarurat nahi hai
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Veer Mehra has a huge fan following on the social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are rooting for Karan Veer Mehra and he has kept everyone hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 best Vikrant Massey movies and shows to watch
Find Out More