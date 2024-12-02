Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra's epic one liners will make you fall for his wit and humour

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 popular contestant Karan Veer Mehra is winning hearts with his sharp wit.

Mai gandagi saaf karta hu, bahot ache se karta hu gandgi saaf, chamka daaluga ekdam.

Bhukha reh lunga, chori karke kha lunga but i'll not give anything to satisfy this man ego.

Jab humare tanke bhid rahe the, tab tumhara nade fas rahe the.

Jab principal ke paas main bunk marke bol raha tha ‘Sir sorry, galat ho gayi,’ toh tab tu mummy ko bol raha tha ‘Mummy ho gayi, dho do'.

Agar koi mere personal samaan haath lagate huye dikh gaya, toh main ukhad ke fek dunga uska haath.

Main samne se lene walon mein se hu. Chori karne ki zarurat nahi hai

Karan Veer Mehra has a huge fan following on the social media.

Fans are rooting for Karan Veer Mehra and he has kept everyone hooked to the screens.

