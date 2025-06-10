Bigg Boss 19: Raj Kundra, Faisal Shaikh, Mamta Kulkarni in Salman Khan's show?
Nikita Thakkar
| Jun 10, 2025
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is expected to kick off in the month of July. This time, it is going to run for five months.
A lot of names as contestants are doing the rounds on the internet. One such name is that of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.
Controversial Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni is also on the list. Reportedly, makers have approached her for the show.
Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff has been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19. Earlier, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
Faisal Shaikh, who was recently seen in Celebrity MasterChef, is also on this list.
Kumkum Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar's name is also doing the rounds on the internet as a probable contestant of Bigg Boss 19.
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja who goes by the name Flying Beast may be a part of Bigg Boss 19.
Digital content creator and makeup artist Micky Makeover is said to be a part of Bigg Boss 19.
Power couple of TV industry, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor, have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19.
Last but not least, Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also on this list.
