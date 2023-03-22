Bigg Boss celebs who turned foes right after the show got over

A look at Bigg Boss contestants who shared great bonds on the show but separated ways right after it

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Shilpa Shinde - Arshi Khan

Shilpa and Arshi were very close friends on the show but they don’t maintain that friendship anymore

Gautam Viz - Soundarya Sharma

Gautam and Soundarya separated after Bigg Boss 16 whereas they were quite close friends in the house

Abdu Rozik - MC Stan

Abdu and MC Stan happened to be good friends in Bigg Boss 16 however their friendship isn’t same now.

Archana Gautam - MC Stan

MC Stan and Archana had a tiff during the show and now they don’t talk to each other

Devoleena Bhattacharjee - Rashmi Desai

Devoleena and Rashmi happened became great friends on the show but they didn’t appear together after Bigg Boss

Umar Riaz - Rashmi Desai

Rashmi and Umar were good friends in the Bigg Boss house but now they don’t even talk to each other

Abdu Rozik - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

As the rumours spread that Abdu started liking Nimrit the difference between the two was visible

Rashmi Desai - Sidharth Shukla

Rashmi and Sidharth became mates on the show but the two didn’t appear together after coming out of the house

Manu Punjabi - Monalisa

Manu Punjabi and Monalisa changed their ways immediately after the show ended

