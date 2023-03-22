Bigg Boss celebs who turned foes right after the show got over

A look at Bigg Boss contestants who shared great bonds on the show but separated ways right after itSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
Shilpa and Arshi were very close friends on the show but they don’t maintain that friendship anymoreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautam and Soundarya separated after Bigg Boss 16 whereas they were quite close friends in the houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu and MC Stan happened to be good friends in Bigg Boss 16 however their friendship isn’t same now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MC Stan and Archana had a tiff during the show and now they don’t talk to each otherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Devoleena and Rashmi happened became great friends on the show but they didn’t appear together after Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmi and Umar were good friends in the Bigg Boss house but now they don’t even talk to each otherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As the rumours spread that Abdu started liking Nimrit the difference between the two was visibleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmi and Sidharth became mates on the show but the two didn’t appear together after coming out of the houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manu Punjabi and Monalisa changed their ways immediately after the show endedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
