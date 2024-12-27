Bigg Boss: When host Salman Khan lost his temper at the contestants; all instances listed
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om's behavior infuriated Salman Khan and he slammed him for his rude behavior.
In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui got slammed by Salman for doing two times and not respecting relationships.
Salman was seen shaming Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan for not respecting women in the house.
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor was arguing with Salman Khan when he lost his calm on her.
Salman Khan reprimanded Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal for misbehaving in the house.
Salman Khan asked Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra to watch his tone.
Salman Khan slammed Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga for using foul language in the house.
During Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon and Salman Khan were involved in a nasty fight when the host told the contestant to tone down his arrogant behaviour.
Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddiqui told Salman Khan 'time out' which left him angry.
In Bigg Boss 8, a massive fight took place between Salman and Karishma Tanna after he jokingly linked her name with Pritam.
