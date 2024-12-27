Bigg Boss: When host Salman Khan lost his temper at the contestants; all instances listed

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2024

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om's behavior infuriated Salman Khan and he slammed him for his rude behavior.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui got slammed by Salman for doing two times and not respecting relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman was seen shaming Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan for not respecting women in the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor was arguing with Salman Khan when he lost his calm on her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan reprimanded Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal for misbehaving in the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan asked Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra to watch his tone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan slammed Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga for using foul language in the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon and Salman Khan were involved in a nasty fight when the host told the contestant to tone down his arrogant behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddiqui told Salman Khan 'time out' which left him angry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Bigg Boss 8, a massive fight took place between Salman and Karishma Tanna after he jokingly linked her name with Pritam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Udne Ki Aasha, Advocate Anjali Awasthi and other new TV shows that were a big hit in 2024

 

 Find Out More