Bigg Boss contestants who did odd jobs before gaining name and fame through the show

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the contestants who did odd jobs before getting famous with the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 will reportedly begin from October 20.

New look

Salman will be seen in a new look for the show. However, before the show begins, here's a look at the former contestants who did odd jobs before the show.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv has won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 16. Before the shows, he used to take dance classes to earn for his family.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz was a simple model before he earned fame through Bigg Boss 13.

Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan was a director before he entered the show. To begin as the director he did many odd jobs like selling ice candies and working as a labourer in theatres.

Manisha Rani

Manisha worked as a background dancer and as a waitress before Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manu Punjabi

Manu was a real estate agent before doing Bigg Boss 10.

Nora Fatehi

Nora also was a waitress and a background dancer before Bigg Boss.

Siddharth Bhardwaj

Siddharth Bhardwaj worked in call centres before he did reality shows.

Saba Khan

Saba Khan was a receptionist in one of the companies before she did Bigg Boss 12.

