Bigg Boss contestants who did odd jobs before gaining name and fame through the show

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here's a look at the contestants who did odd jobs before getting famous with the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 will reportedly begin from October 20.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman will be seen in a new look for the show. However, before the show begins, here's a look at the former contestants who did odd jobs before the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv has won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 16. Before the shows, he used to take dance classes to earn for his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asim Riaz was a simple model before he earned fame through Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zubair Khan was a director before he entered the show. To begin as the director he did many odd jobs like selling ice candies and working as a labourer in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha worked as a background dancer and as a waitress before Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manu was a real estate agent before doing Bigg Boss 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora also was a waitress and a background dancer before Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Bhardwaj worked in call centres before he did reality shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Khan was a receptionist in one of the companies before she did Bigg Boss 12.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
