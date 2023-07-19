Bigg Boss contestants who had potential to win but lost the coveted trophy
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Imam Siddiquie was the most loved contestant on Bigg Boss 6 however, Urvashi Dholakia won the trophy.
Tanisha Mukherjee could have been a winner of Bigg Boss 7 with her honest and strong personality.
Karishma Tanna was the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss season 8.
Rishabh Sinha had the potential to win Bigg Boss 9 trophy.
VJ Bani was the strongest contestant and gave tough competition to other housemates of Bigg Boss 10.
Hina Khan gave tough competition to Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11.
Shreeshant was calm yet the strongest contestant against Bigg Boss 12 winer Dipika Kakar.
Asim Riaz was a deserving contestant opposite Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13.
Rahul Vaidya had a high chance of winning Bigg Boss 14 against Rubina Dillaik.
Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win Bigg Boss 15 trophy.
Shiv Thakre emerged as the strongest runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.
