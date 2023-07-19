Bigg Boss contestants who had potential to win but lost the coveted trophy

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Imam Siddiquie was the most loved contestant on Bigg Boss 6 however, Urvashi Dholakia won the trophy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanisha Mukherjee could have been a winner of Bigg Boss 7 with her honest and strong personality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna was the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss season 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishabh Sinha had the potential to win Bigg Boss 9 trophy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

VJ Bani was the strongest contestant and gave tough competition to other housemates of Bigg Boss 10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan gave tough competition to Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shreeshant was calm yet the strongest contestant against Bigg Boss 12 winer Dipika Kakar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asim Riaz was a deserving contestant opposite Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rahul Vaidya had a high chance of winning Bigg Boss 14 against Rubina Dillaik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakre emerged as the strongest runner-up of Bigg Boss 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and more top 10 Bollywood actresses who are water babies

 

 Find Out More