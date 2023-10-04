Before Bigg Boss 17, these celebs made Salman Khan angry, check how much they were paid

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here is a look at former contestants who made Salman Khan angry and how much they were paid.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 premiere episode!

Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and the promos of the show have left everyone surprised.

BB Contestants who made Salman angry

Before the show begins, we take a look at former contestants who made host Salman Khan angry and how much they were paid for the show.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik was seen in BB 15 and he left Salman Khan angry when he misbehaved in the house. As per reports, Pratik used to get Rs 2 lakhs per week for the show.

Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan got angry on Paras in BB 13. Paras tried to back answer the host when he asked about Akanksha Puri and also about his closeness to Mahira Sharma. Paras was apparently paid Rs 65,000 per week.

Zubair Khan

BB 11's Zubair Khan had to face Salman's angry for disrespecting women and using dirty language. He was evicted from the show post that. However, he had revealed that he was getting Rs 25,000 per week.

Priyanka Jagga

BB 10's commoner Priyanka was thrown out of the house by Salman for her nasty behaviour. As per reports, the commoners in the house were not paid any money.

Swami Om

Again BB 10's Swami Om was also not paid any amount but he was thrown out of the house for putting his pee on fellow contestant.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma was seen in BB 8 and she had to face Salman's anger. Salman had asked Karishma not to take advantage of Gautam Gulati's position even after he apologised to her. Karishma reportedly got Rs 10 lakhs per week.

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon was seen in BB 7 and Salman was angry on him for his behaviour with Tanisha Mukerji. Kushal reportedly got Rs 5 lakhs per week.

Imam Siddiqui

Imam Siddiqui argued with Salman in BB 6. Salman was not happy with Imam's behaviour in the house. Imam reportedly got Rs 1 crore for a week.

