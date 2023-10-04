Before Bigg Boss 17, these celebs made Salman Khan angry, check how much they were paid

As we wait for Bigg Boss 17, here is a look at former contestants who made Salman Khan angry and how much they were paid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October 15 and the promos of the show have left everyone surprised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the show begins, we take a look at former contestants who made host Salman Khan angry and how much they were paid for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratik was seen in BB 15 and he left Salman Khan angry when he misbehaved in the house. As per reports, Pratik used to get Rs 2 lakhs per week for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan got angry on Paras in BB 13. Paras tried to back answer the host when he asked about Akanksha Puri and also about his closeness to Mahira Sharma. Paras was apparently paid Rs 65,000 per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 11's Zubair Khan had to face Salman's angry for disrespecting women and using dirty language. He was evicted from the show post that. However, he had revealed that he was getting Rs 25,000 per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BB 10's commoner Priyanka was thrown out of the house by Salman for her nasty behaviour. As per reports, the commoners in the house were not paid any money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Again BB 10's Swami Om was also not paid any amount but he was thrown out of the house for putting his pee on fellow contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma was seen in BB 8 and she had to face Salman's anger. Salman had asked Karishma not to take advantage of Gautam Gulati's position even after he apologised to her. Karishma reportedly got Rs 10 lakhs per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushal Tandon was seen in BB 7 and Salman was angry on him for his behaviour with Tanisha Mukerji. Kushal reportedly got Rs 5 lakhs per week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imam Siddiqui argued with Salman in BB 6. Salman was not happy with Imam's behaviour in the house. Imam reportedly got Rs 1 crore for a week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
