Bigg Boss house's most unforgettable love stories

There have been many beautiful love stories that bloomed in the Bigg Boss house. Here's looking at a few interesting one's which taught us about unconditional love.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni

The duo came on Bigg Boss 14. They were good friends earlier on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. It was in the Bigg Boss house where love flowed between the two.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

The pair came on Bigg Boss 15 and here fell in love. Fans fondly call them as TejRan.

Ieshaan Sehgaal- Miesha Iyer

The pair entered Bigg Boss 15 house but as soon as the show ended so was their short-lived relationship.

Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill

The late actor was seen in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from winning the trophy he had also won Shehnaaz's heart as fans called the pair Sidnaaz.

Asim Riaz- Himanshi Khurana

They fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. They are yet in a relationship with each other.

Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat

It was on Bigg Boss OTT that they fell in love. Now they are no longer together and have mutually separated.

Tanishaa Mukerji-Armaan Kohli

They supported one another in the Bigg Boss house but their relation was short-lived.

Prince Narula- Yuvika Chaudhary

The duo were together in Bigg Boss 9 where they fell in love and now are happily married ever after.

Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel

It was on the sets of Bigg Boss season 4 that they fell in love but had a bad ending. They also did a movie together in 2013.

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

They were seen together in Bigg Boss 7 and had become the power couple of the house. They were together for more than a year.

