Bigg Boss house's most unforgettable love stories

There have been many beautiful love stories that bloomed in the Bigg Boss house. Here's looking at a few interesting one's which taught us about unconditional love.Source: Bollywood
The duo came on Bigg Boss 14. They were good friends earlier on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. It was in the Bigg Boss house where love flowed between the two.Source: Bollywood
The pair came on Bigg Boss 15 and here fell in love. Fans fondly call them as TejRan.Source: Bollywood
The pair entered Bigg Boss 15 house but as soon as the show ended so was their short-lived relationship.Source: Bollywood
The late actor was seen in Bigg Boss 13. Apart from winning the trophy he had also won Shehnaaz's heart as fans called the pair Sidnaaz.Source: Bollywood
They fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. They are yet in a relationship with each other.Source: Bollywood
It was on Bigg Boss OTT that they fell in love. Now they are no longer together and have mutually separated.Source: Bollywood
They supported one another in the Bigg Boss house but their relation was short-lived.Source: Bollywood
The duo were together in Bigg Boss 9 where they fell in love and now are happily married ever after.Source: Bollywood
It was on the sets of Bigg Boss season 4 that they fell in love but had a bad ending. They also did a movie together in 2013.Source: Bollywood
They were seen together in Bigg Boss 7 and had become the power couple of the house. They were together for more than a year.Source: Bollywood
