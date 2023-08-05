Bigg Boss: Karan Kundrra-Umar Riaz, Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik; true friendships that bloomed in the house

It is Friendship Day tomorrow and here we are all enjoying Bigg Boss OTT 2. On this special occasion, here are a few friendships that bloomed inside the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek and Manisha are currently dishing out #BFFGoals!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Umar's bond in Bigg Boss 15 was quite adorable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv and Abdu are the cutest BFF pair, aren't they?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul and Aly have formed an unbreakable bond on Bigg Boss 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nishant and Pratik's bond started from Bigg Boss OTT and it remained the same on Bigg Boss 15 and even post that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina and Nikki started with fights on Bigg Boss 14 but later became best friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha and Shamita shared a good bond in Bigg Boss OTT. They are still quite close.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami and Neha are also became good friends with Bigg Boss 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suyyash and Prince met in Bigg Boss 9. They are still close friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyank and Hina also shared a strong bond in Bigg Boss 11.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
