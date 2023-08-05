Bigg Boss: Karan Kundrra-Umar Riaz, Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik; true friendships that bloomed in the house

It is Friendship Day tomorrow and here we are all enjoying Bigg Boss OTT 2. On this special occasion, here are a few friendships that bloomed inside the Bigg Boss house.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Abhishek Malhan-Manisha Rani

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek and Manisha are currently dishing out #BFFGoals!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra-Umar Riaz

Karan and Umar's bond in Bigg Boss 15 was quite adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare-Abdu Rozik

Shiv and Abdu are the cutest BFF pair, aren't they?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya

Rahul and Aly have formed an unbreakable bond on Bigg Boss 14.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat

Nishant and Pratik's bond started from Bigg Boss OTT and it remained the same on Bigg Boss 15 and even post that.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik-Nikki Tamboli

Rubina and Nikki started with fights on Bigg Boss 14 but later became best friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin

Neha and Shamita shared a good bond in Bigg Boss OTT. They are still quite close.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashami Desai-Neha Bhasin

Rashami and Neha are also became good friends with Bigg Boss 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suyyash Rai-Prince Narula

Suyyash and Prince met in Bigg Boss 9. They are still close friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyank Sharma-Hina Khan

Priyank and Hina also shared a strong bond in Bigg Boss 11.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut's first look out; here are the most impressive looks of the Bollywood queen

 

 Find Out More