Fukra Insaan's FAVE BB contestants [Exclusive]
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Abhishek Malhan is a Youtuber which a huge fanbase online.
While talking to BollywoodLife, Abhishek shared his TOP 5 Bigg Boss Contestants ever.
Topping his list is MC Stan.
Abhishek loved Gautam Gulati in Bigg Boss so much that he watched the whole season just for him.
Abhishek placed Sidharth Shukla at number 3.
Imam Siddiqui takes 4th spot on Fukra Insaan's list.
On number 5 is late Swami Om.
Meanwhile, Abhiya is a growing trend on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Abhishek is great friends with Manisha Rani.
Abhishek was subdued in the first week but is playing well now.
He TOPPED the Boss Meter second time this season.
