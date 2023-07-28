Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's cute pictures will make you root for AbhiSha

Bigg Boss OTT 2's BFFs Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani's pictures are too cute to handle.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Abhishek has been one of the strongest players in the house.

Manisha Rani

Manisha, too, has been loved for her entertaining side inside.

BFFs

Abhishek and Manisha have been friends in the house since the first day.

Cutest

They have been doing all the cute things to entertain the audience.

AbhiSha

Soon, a hashtag was made of Abhishek and Manisha. They are now famous as AbhiSha.

Caring side

Abhishek and Manisha have always shown how much they care for each other.

Support System

They are each other's support system inside.

The best critics

Abhishek and Manisha also criticise each other whenever they feel something is not right.

Fun loving

When Manisha and Abhishek come together, it is always the best time for the audience.

True friends

We have always seen how they take care of each other when one of them is ill.

