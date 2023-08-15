Bigg Boss OTT 2 Abhishek Malhan, Shiv Thakare and more: First runner ups of Salman Khan show who lost yet won

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan may have lost yet he has won!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Abhishek Malhan

Fukra Insaan lost to Elvish Yadav but he won over millions of fans.

Shiv Thakare

He lost Bigg Boss 16 to MC Stan but today he is among the most well-known celebrities.

Nishant Bhat

He lost Bigg Boss OTT season 1 to Divya Agarwal. But there were many who wanted him to win.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz's stardom increased 10 folds even though he lost Bigg Boss 13 to Sidharth Shukla.

Rahul Vaidya

He lost season 14 to Rubina Dilaik but the singer was hailed as true winner.

Pratik Sehajpal

He lost Bigg Boss 15 to Tejasswi Prakash but his journey was among the best.

Hina Khan

She lost Bigg Boss 11 trophy to Shilpa Shinde but is among the most famous contestants.

Bani J

Bani J was the first runner up of season 10.

S Sreesanth

Dipika Kakar won the trophy. S Sreesanth won hearts.

Rishabh Sinha

Rishabh Sinha was the first runner up of season 9.

