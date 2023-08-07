Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Vs Elvish Yadav; who's net worth is higher?

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have been one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish began his Youtube journey from 2016. He has two Youtube channels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has two channels- Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav. He has around 12.1 million subscribers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His earnings primarily come from his YouTube channels. His net worth is around Rs 2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has establish his own clothing line, 'systumm_clothing'. He owns Porsche 718 Boxster, Hyundai Verna sedan, and Toyota Fortuner SUV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan has been inside the house since day 1 and is winning hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek has over three channels and over 7.33 million subscribers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek has about 4.1 million followers on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He generates an impressive monthly revenue of Rs. 10 to 12 lakhs from Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek's net worth is around Rs 2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!