Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Vs Elvish Yadav; who's net worth is higher?

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have been one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Career

Elvish began his Youtube journey from 2016. He has two Youtube channels.

Subscribers!

He has two channels- Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav. He has around 12.1 million subscribers.

Net worth!

His earnings primarily come from his YouTube channels. His net worth is around Rs 2 crores.

Cars!

He has establish his own clothing line, 'systumm_clothing'. He owns Porsche 718 Boxster, Hyundai Verna sedan, and Toyota Fortuner SUV.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan has been inside the house since day 1 and is winning hearts.

Youtube channels!

Abhishek has over three channels and over 7.33 million subscribers.

Instagram followers!

Abhishek has about 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

Money matters

He generates an impressive monthly revenue of Rs. 10 to 12 lakhs from Youtube.

Net worth

Abhishek's net worth is around Rs 2 crores.

