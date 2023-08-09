Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's kiss, Salman Khan smoking on sets and more controversies of the season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting over soon. The finale of the show is happening on August 14. Here are the controversies that happened in this season.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Puneet Superstar

Puneet Superstar left everyone in Bigg Boss OTT 2 shocked with his antics.

Puneet gets evicted

He was eliminated within 24 hours because of his bad behaviour on the show.

Salman Khan

This time, Salman Khan himself landed in a controversy.

Smoking on sets

Salman's picture with a ciggarette in his hands has gone viral.

Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid

Akanksha and Jad had kissed during a task.

Jad's statements

Jad then called Akanksha a bad kisser and was trolled. Later, Salman slammed them both for kissing.

Aaliyah Siddiqui

Aaliyah was also in the news for all her unhygienic habits.

Forgetting hygiene?

Aaliyah was quite irresponsible about hygiene. She left sanitary pads in the bathroom in open.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt had entered the show to support Pooja Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour

However, he was trolled for touching the girls inappropriately.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar was in the news as she gave soap water to Elvish to drink.

