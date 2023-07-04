Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Umar Riaz and more stars who regret going in Salman Khan show
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Umar Riaz after exiting Bigg Boss 15 revealed that the questions related to his family made him upset.
Akanksha Puri revealed that Salman Khan sidelined her in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and she was insulted and humiliated.
Akanksha added that people called her out for being ‘confident’ and having a ‘Miss India' personality.
Akansha said that Salman sir did not even speak to her during the Weekend Ka Vaar.
Srishty Rode also said that she regretted taking part in the Salman Khan show.
Kavita Kaushik revealed that Bigg Boss was her biggest mistake.
Bollywood actress Koena Mitra revealed she regretted saying yes for Bigg Boss.
Kushal Tandon also revealed she regretted being in Bigg Boss.
Dalljiet Kaur was also thrown from the Bigg Boss home.
Rubina Dilaik wanted to go from Bigg Boss due to Abhinav Shukla's elimination.
