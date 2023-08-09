Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid's kiss, Salman Khan smoking on sets and more controversies of the season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting over soon. The finale of the show is happening on August 14. Here are the controversies that happened in this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Puneet Superstar left everyone in Bigg Boss OTT 2 shocked with his antics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was eliminated within 24 hours because of his bad behaviour on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale featuring host-actor Salman Khan will take place on August 14.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's picture with a ciggarette in his hands has gone viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha and Jad had kissed during a task.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jad then called Akanksha a bad kisser and was trolled. Later, Salman slammed them both for kissing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliyah was also in the news for all her unhygienic habits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliyah was quite irresponsible about hygiene. She left sanitary pads in the bathroom in open.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt had entered the show to support Pooja Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, he was trolled for touching the girls inappropriately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiya Shankar was in the news as she gave soap water to Elvish to drink.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
