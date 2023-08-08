BBOTT2: Bebika claims Abhishek loves her, Manisha's shocking statement  

Here's a RECAP of what happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Check out all the major highlights.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Abhishek scared? 

Abhishek Malhan said he will take Rs 10 lakh away and leave. He feels he has less chance of winning. 

Flirting 

Manisha Rani continues to flirt with Elvish Yadav inside the house. 

New task 

Pooja is paired with Bebika. Contestants are divided into three teams, each to keep a count of 27 minutes. 

Team 2

Elvish Yadav was paired with Manisha. Their count went to 38 minutes. 

Team 3

Abhishek and Jiya were paired and their count went till 39 minutes. 

Winners, finalist 

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt joined Abhishek in the TOP 3 of BBOTT 2. 

Bebika's claims 

During the task, Bebika claimed Abhishek loves her. Abhishek was impressed by her heart-to-heart talk. 

Manisha's shocking statement 

Manisha, in her childishness, called Elvish's father khadoos. She continued to flirt with Elvish. 

Elvish speaks

Elvish, seemingly frustrated tells Manisha that he can only be friends with her and that he has a girlfriend outside. 

Manisha's shocking behaviour 

Manisha then jokingly curses that Elvish's GF will run away with milkman. It upsets Elvish but he keeps cool.

Manisha is upset 

Manisha Rani is upset that Elvish is not understanding her intentions. However, housemates support Elvish in this matter. 

