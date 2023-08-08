BBOTT2: Bebika claims Abhishek loves her, Manisha's shocking statement  

Here's a RECAP of what happened in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Check out all the major highlights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Abhishek Malhan said he will take Rs 10 lakh away and leave. He feels he has less chance of winning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani continues to flirt with Elvish Yadav inside the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja is paired with Bebika. Contestants are divided into three teams, each to keep a count of 27 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav was paired with Manisha. Their count went to 38 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek and Jiya were paired and their count went till 39 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt joined Abhishek in the TOP 3 of BBOTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the task, Bebika claimed Abhishek loves her. Abhishek was impressed by her heart-to-heart talk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha, in her childishness, called Elvish's father khadoos. She continued to flirt with Elvish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish, seemingly frustrated tells Manisha that he can only be friends with her and that he has a girlfriend outside.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha then jokingly curses that Elvish's GF will run away with milkman. It upsets Elvish but he keeps cool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani is upset that Elvish is not understanding her intentions. However, housemates support Elvish in this matter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
