Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani: All about the teekhi churi
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Manisha Rani, one of the most popular contestants of season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Salman Khan.
Manisha Rani had run away from home.
Manisha Rani also worked as a waitress and a background dancer in Kolkata to make ends meet.
On the show, Manisha shared that she left home because she wanted to learn how to dance but her dad didn't allow it.
Manisha has been a part of many dancing reality shows of India.
Manisha had apologised to her father and shared what she wrote in that letter.
She completed her higher education from Darbhanga Vishwavidyalaya.
Manisha hails from a small village in Bihar's Munger district.
She gained fame after one of her videos went viral on TikTok.
She was raised in Darbhanga.
By educational qualification she is a graduate.
