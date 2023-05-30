Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Faisal Shaikh to Pooja Gor; know the celebs that may join the show

From Faisal Shaikh to Pooja Gor, these celebs are expected to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Faisal Shaikh

Mr Faisu who has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa may be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora who was a part of Lock Upp may be a part of this show too.

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth's name is also on the tentative contestants list.

Pooja Gor

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor is also expected to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey's name is also doing the rounds as a probable contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Awez Darbar

Social media star Awez Darbar may also enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 15 will probably once again be a part of the reality show.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Anurag Dobhal

Rumours suggest that YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has also been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has Salman Khan hosting the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 date

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to premiere in June.

