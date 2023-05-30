Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Faisal Shaikh to Pooja Gor; know the celebs that may join the show

From Faisal Shaikh to Pooja Gor, these celebs are expected to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Mr Faisu who has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa may be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjali Arora who was a part of Lock Upp may be a part of this show too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sambhavna Seth's name is also on the tentative contestants list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor is also expected to be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam Pandey's name is also doing the rounds as a probable contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Social media star Awez Darbar may also enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umar Riaz who earlier participated in Bigg Boss 15 will probably once again be a part of the reality show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiya Shankar is also rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours suggest that YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has also been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 has Salman Khan hosting the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to premiere in June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
