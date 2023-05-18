Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants list expected to be on Salman Khan show
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Several popular names are expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to premiere on Voot in June or July 2023.
Karan Johar hosted season 1 but reportedly Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Here is the list of contestants who are likely to be a part of the show.
Jiya Shankar has been reportedly roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Lock Upp face Munawar Faruqui is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Gulshan Gautam is likely to be in the digital version of the house reality show 2nd season.
Zaid Darbar was approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.
Rajeev Sen is also on the list.
Anjali Arora is expected in the second season of Salman Khan show's digital version.
Shivam Sharma is said to be locked in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.
