Bigg Boss OTT 2: Contestants who made it to finale week; Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Abhishek Malhan

Fukra Insaan is safe from nominations so he is in the finale week.

Pooja Bhatt

So is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter!

Bebika Dhurve

She got saved this week, and was congratulated for making it to the finale week.

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is also among the top!

Jiya Shankar

She is in danger zone.

Manisha Rani

She is also among those who have been nominated for eliminations.

Avinash Sachdev

Jiya Shankar nominated her friend Avinash this week.

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid also has the sword of elimination hanging.

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia allegedly got eliminated from the show.

Who will win?

Let's see who will win Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2.

