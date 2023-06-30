Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 12 TOP highlights
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Avinash feels targetting by Abhishek Malhan when he talks about the weather and dirty garden area and his cleaning task.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Abhishek calmly talks to Pooja about the same, the latter gives it back with taunts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiya and Avinash patch things up after a fallout during nominations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Team A wants to send Manisha and Bebika to Team B and the latter picks Manisha over Bebika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cyrus wants Manisha and Bebika to sort out their difference but they cannot do it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Pooja, Falaq and Avinash try to talk to Bebika, she loses her cool again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek asks Pooja to listen to others in suggestion tasks and the latter hits back.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek feels people are only using the woman card and the age card in the house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek expresses that Pooja is judging him because of his behaviour towards Bebika, Manisha calls her Naagin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, Abhishek and Pooja sort out their differences again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha asks Abhishek for a hug.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiya hugs Pooja for the first time and patches things up, later Jiya thanks Jad for making her see things clearly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Ent News: Lust Stories 2, Gadar 2 make headlines
Find Out More