Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 12 TOP highlights

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Avinash feels targetting by Abhishek Malhan when he talks about the weather and dirty garden area and his cleaning task. 

When Abhishek calmly talks to Pooja about the same, the latter gives it back with taunts. 

Jiya and Avinash patch things up after a fallout during nominations. 

Team A wants to send Manisha and Bebika to Team B and the latter picks Manisha over Bebika. 

Cyrus wants Manisha and Bebika to sort out their difference but they cannot do it. 

When Pooja, Falaq and Avinash try to talk to Bebika, she loses her cool again.

Abhishek asks Pooja to listen to others in suggestion tasks and the latter hits back. 

Abhishek feels people are only using the woman card and the age card in the house. 

Abhishek expresses that Pooja is judging him because of his behaviour towards Bebika, Manisha calls her Naagin. 

Later, Abhishek and Pooja sort out their differences again. 

Akanksha asks Abhishek for a hug. 

Jiya hugs Pooja for the first time and patches things up, later Jiya thanks Jad for making her see things clearly. 

