Elvish beats Abhishek in Bigg Boss OTT 2 popularity ranking 

We are here with the list of the most popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants of the sixth week. Check who has grabbed which place below:

Shivani Pawaskar

Elvish Yadav

The Youtuber and the wildcard of the season has topped the list with a thumping majority of votes. 

Elvish in the news 

The Youtuber grabbed headlines for getting slammed by Salman during WKV. His fans were angry. 

Abhishek Malhan 

Winning hearts from day one is Abhishek Malhan. He is placed second this week. 

Fukra Insaan 

Abhishek is known for his playful stance on everything. He has a bond with everyone in the house. 

Friendship and bonds

Abhishek Malhan is great friends with Elvish and Manisha and he claims he has a soft corner for Jiya. 

Manisha Rani 

Manisha is a complete package of entertainment and she has good game skills too. She is at number 3.  

Jiya Shankar 

Jiya might have got a negative perception because of the show but she has her way of playing and is placed 4th. 

Avinash Sachdev 

Avinash Sachdev was at first considered to be a spectator but has been playing well now. He is placed 5th. 

Pooja Bhatt 

Pooja Bhatt, often called principal is placed 6th on the list as per popularity. 

Jad Hadid 

Jad Hadid who is an actor from Dubai has been placed 7th this week.  

Bebika Dhurve

Lastly, we have the firecracker Bebika Dhurve. She is playing a good game but has no friends really. Will she get out this week?

