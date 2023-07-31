Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more contestants shocking salary

Pooja Bhatt is the highest-paid contestant who charges Rs 3.1 lakh per week and Rs 45,000 every day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav is charging Rs 20 lakh on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiya Shankar earns Rs 3 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Malhan charges Rs 30,000 for every episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jad Hadid is reportedly charging Rs 40K per day for BB OTT 2, citing a report in Filmibeat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani is taking Rs 20,000 daily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebika Dhurve is making Rs 20, 000 per day according to Filmibeat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashika Bhatia charged Rs 15- 20 lakh. She got evicted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Falaq Naaz who got eliminated from the show took Rs 35,000 daily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The digital edition of the program, Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently in full swing,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
New drama and issues arising every week in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are totally loving with how the format of the show is going.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
