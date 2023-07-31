Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more contestants shocking salary

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt is the highest-paid contestant who charges Rs 3.1 lakh per week and Rs 45,000 every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is charging Rs 20 lakh on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar earns Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan charges Rs 30,000 for every episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid is reportedly charging Rs 40K per day for BB OTT 2, citing a report in Filmibeat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is taking Rs 20,000 daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebika Dhruve

Bebika Dhurve is making Rs 20, 000 per day according to Filmibeat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aashika Bhatia

Aashika Bhatia charged Rs 15- 20 lakh. She got evicted.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz who got eliminated from the show took Rs 35,000 daily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The digital edition of the program, Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently in full swing,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Show seeing newness

New drama and issues arising every week in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans are loving it

Fans are totally loving with how the format of the show is going.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who win hearts as desi girls as well as glam goddesses

 

 Find Out More