Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's one liners, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani's bond and more things fans will miss

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Now that the show is over, here's what fans will miss the most about the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Elvish Yadav's one liners

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav had some amazing one liners. He won hearts with his entertaining side.

Abhishek's high energy

Abhishek Malhan has always been energetic in the house. We have never seen him sitting in one side and doing nothing.

AbhiSha bond

Abhishek and Manisha's cute friendship will be missed.

Pooja's boss lady mode

Pooja Bhatt has been the dominant one inside. Everyone would listen to her and obey her orders.

The cleanliness drive

Pooja had kept the house clean. She was seen cleaning the toilets since day 1 and never had any issues about it.

Cyrus and his food

Cyrus Broacha always complained about food. His talks about having no eggs and chicken will be missed.

Cyrus and his red shorts

Cyrus had his favourite red coloured shorts that he wore for almost 15 days. We will miss seeing him in those.

Bebika's fights

Bebika Dhurve was known for her fights and arguments. We will miss her fearless side.

The cutest bond!

Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani's cute bond will be missed. We loved the way they called each other 'babu'.

Jad's gym

Jad was quite regular at the gym. Seeing his perfect body at the gym area was a treat.

