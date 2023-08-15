Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's everything the Top 5 contestants said after the grand finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shares views on Abhishek Malhan and more!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Elvish Yadav on the win

The moment he won the trophy, Elvish said that he would like to share it with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani.

Elvish on Abhishek's POV

When asked about Abhishek not wanting a wildcard to win, he said, 'Dekho sabka apna personal opinion hota hai.'

On Manisha's flirting

He said that he got a little irritated with her getting physical.

Abhishek Malhan hospitalised

After the show Fukra Insaan had to be hospitalised as he is down with dengue.

Apologises to fans

In a viral video, he apologised to fans saying he couldn't win but he gave his best.

Manisha on doing BB 17

She said that it would be her honour if she gets to do the next season.

On Pooja Bhatt's views

She said that she does not hold hate against anyone including Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt on Elvish's win

She said that his victory proved that the show is fair.

On Abhishek Malhan

On the show, Pooja Bhatt spoke about 'bhaichara' and said Elvish would give his trophy to Fukra Insaan but it won't happen vice versa.

Bebika on Pooja Bhatt

She called their connection 'soulful' and said it would remain for lifetime.

On Abhishek's overconfidence

Bebika said that 'usme thoda arrogance aa chuka tha aur humne usko directly confront bhi kiya.'

