Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's everything the Top 5 contestants said after the grand finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shares views on Abhishek Malhan and more!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
The moment he won the trophy, Elvish said that he would like to share it with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When asked about Abhishek not wanting a wildcard to win, he said, 'Dekho sabka apna personal opinion hota hai.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that he got a little irritated with her getting physical.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the show Fukra Insaan had to be hospitalised as he is down with dengue.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a viral video, he apologised to fans saying he couldn't win but he gave his best.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that it would be her honour if she gets to do the next season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that she does not hold hate against anyone including Pooja Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that his victory proved that the show is fair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the show, Pooja Bhatt spoke about 'bhaichara' and said Elvish would give his trophy to Fukra Insaan but it won't happen vice versa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She called their connection 'soulful' and said it would remain for lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebika said that 'usme thoda arrogance aa chuka tha aur humne usko directly confront bhi kiya.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!