Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's what makes Pooja Bhatt the Boss Lady of the show

Pooja Bhatt is a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is one of the strongest players on the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Pooja Bhatt

We call her strong because everyone listens to her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Listen first!

Pooja always listens carefully and then gives her reaction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leadership

Pooja Bhatt has all those good qualities a leader needs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dominance

Everyone would agree that the Bigg Boss house is dominated by Pooja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfectionist

Pooja has been perfect in whatever she does. Be it cleaning or playing the game!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Right words

We have never seen Pooja using foul language. She always has the right choice of words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Observer

She is a good observer and hence understands everyone's game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Smart

No one in the house can ever fool her. She is smart enough to understand the plannings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Classy

She is one of the classiest players Bigg Boss ever had.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Honest

Honesty is something you always need and only then you can win every game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Liked KGF 2 and Kantara? Watch these Top 10 Kannada films on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More