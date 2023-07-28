Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's what makes Pooja Bhatt the Boss Lady of the show

Pooja Bhatt is a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is one of the strongest players on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023
We call her strong because everyone listens to her.
Pooja always listens carefully and then gives her reaction.
Pooja Bhatt has all those good qualities a leader needs.
Everyone would agree that the Bigg Boss house is dominated by Pooja.
Pooja has been perfect in whatever she does. Be it cleaning or playing the game!
We have never seen Pooja using foul language. She always has the right choice of words.
She is a good observer and hence understands everyone's game.
No one in the house can ever fool her. She is smart enough to understand the plannings.
She is one of the classiest players Bigg Boss ever had.
Honesty is something you always need and only then you can win every game.
