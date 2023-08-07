Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's why Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and others deserve to be in the finale

Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhurve are in the race to win Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2's finale will happen on August 14. Here's a look at the top 6 of the show.
Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan has been one of the finalist.
Abhishek is one of the top 6 because of his understanding of other's game. He smartly decodes everyone's game plans.
Manisha has been entertaining the audience well.
Manisha Rani's fun and entertaining side is the strongest point.
Jiya's journey has been a roller coaster ride.
Jiya has been standing firm on whatever decisions she has taken in the house.
Elvish entered the show as a wild card.
Elvish is a smart player. He knows how to manipulate things as per his game.
Bebika Dhurve is also in the finale week.
Bebika does not fear anything and she can speak her heart out without thinking much.
Pooja has been one of the strongest players.
Pooja Bhatt plays the game with honesty and that is what has brought her till the finale week.
