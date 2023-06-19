Bigg Boss OTT 2 highlights: Eviction, nasty spat and a romance
Here's all that happened in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on day one.
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Puneet Superstar leaves everyone fuming with his antics in the house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukra Insaan does bagawat with housemates to let Puneet Superstar stay in the house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Housemates finally decided to eliminate Puneet Superstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliya gets candid about her bond with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and says they are together only for the sake of kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt recalls her battle with alcoholism and spoke about men and women are treated differently.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sparks flew between Jiya Shankar and Hadid.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar spoke about his ex-Purswani
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani kissed Hadid on cheeks and even said I Love You.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan left Hadid upset as he called him free wifi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Purswani was given an interesting challenge by Bigg Boss to stay in the house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Father's Day 2023: Celebs express love to their dads
Find Out More