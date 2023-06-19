Bigg Boss OTT 2 highlights: Eviction, nasty spat and a romance

Here's all that happened in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on day one.

Nikita Thakkar

Jun 19, 2023

Puneet Superstar leaves everyone fuming with his antics in the house.

Fukra Insaan does bagawat with housemates to let Puneet Superstar stay in the house.

Housemates finally decided to eliminate Puneet Superstar.

Aaliya gets candid about her bond with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and says they are together only for the sake of kids.

Pooja Bhatt recalls her battle with alcoholism and spoke about men and women are treated differently.

Sparks flew between Jiya Shankar and Hadid.

Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar spoke about his ex-Purswani

Manisha Rani kissed Hadid on cheeks and even said I Love You.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan left Hadid upset as he called him free wifi.

Palak Purswani was given an interesting challenge by Bigg Boss to stay in the house.

