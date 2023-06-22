Top 10 Bigg Boss contestants who proved to be the biggest flirts
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Jad Hadid is currently the biggest flirt inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.
Shalin Bhanot tried to flirt hard in Bigg Boss 16.
Though his focus was on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta was his flirty best with other ladies.
Abdu Rozik made for the cutest flirt of Bigg Boss house.
Sidharth Shukla too showed off his flirty side in Bigg Boss 13 house.
Paras Chhabra flirted with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill.
Rakhi Sawant flirting with Abhinav Shukla left Rubina Dilaik furious.
Arshi Khan too was a big flirt.
Rajeev Paul flirted with Sayantani, Sana Khan and more.
Rahul Mahajan is also on the list.
