Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Asim Riaz and more top 10 contestants who forgot their 'maryada' in the show
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Jad Hadid showed his ass to Bebika Dhurve in anger and crossed all limits.
Asim Riaz called late Sidharth Shukla gutter in Bigg Boss 13.
Arshi Khan called Rahul Vaidya 'nalla', 'show chodh ke gaya tha' (Useless, you left the show went). Rahul also commented on her weight.
Shehzad Deol had called Nishant Bhat a eunuch (hijra).
Jaan Kumar Sanu had body-shamed Eijaz Khan.
Sidharth Shukla had talked abusively about Asim’s father.
Sreesanth had called Deepak Kumar a beggar.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee had body-shamed Shehnaaz Gill and compared her to a cow.
Shefali Bagga once commented on fellow contestant Rashmi Desai’s weight.
Hindustani Bhau was seen calling Mahira Sharma as ‘badi hoth ki chipkali’.
TV's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Like its past seasons, Bigg Boss OTT 2 too has managed to grab the audiences’ attention.
