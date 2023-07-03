Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Asim Riaz and more top 10 contestants who forgot their 'maryada' in the show

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Jad Hadid showed his ass to Bebika Dhurve in anger and crossed all limits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asim Riaz called late Sidharth Shukla gutter in Bigg Boss 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshi Khan called Rahul Vaidya 'nalla', 'show chodh ke gaya tha' (Useless, you left the show went). Rahul also commented on her weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzad Deol had called Nishant Bhat a eunuch (hijra).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaan Kumar Sanu had body-shamed Eijaz Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Shukla had talked abusively about Asim’s father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sreesanth had called Deepak Kumar a beggar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had body-shamed Shehnaaz Gill and compared her to a cow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Bagga once commented on fellow contestant Rashmi Desai’s weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hindustani Bhau was seen calling Mahira Sharma as ‘badi hoth ki chipkali’.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TV's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like its past seasons, Bigg Boss OTT 2 too has managed to grab the audiences’ attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Delhi Crime, Scam 1992 and more top 10 web shows on real life crime events on Netflix, Sony Liv and more

 

 Find Out More