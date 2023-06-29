Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid's daughter is cuter than Bollywood star kids
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Jad Hadid is a Lebanese model and contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Jad Hadid married a model Ramona Khalid in 2017.
They were blessed with a daughter Cattleya Hadid.
However, they divorced and Cattleya is now living with Jad.
Cattleya Hadid is just four years old.
Jad Hadid’s daughter is way too adorable.
She gives tough competition to other Bollywood star kids.
Cattleya Hadid’s fashion choice is at par.
Jad Hadid loves to spend time with his little munchkin.
He often shares photos with her on social media.
As Jad Hadid is currently in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house he is missing Cattleya Hadid.
