Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid's daughter is cuter than Bollywood star kids

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Jad Hadid is a Lebanese model and contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jad Hadid married a model Ramona Khalid in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They were blessed with a daughter Cattleya Hadid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, they divorced and Cattleya is now living with Jad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cattleya Hadid is just four years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jad Hadid’s daughter is way too adorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She gives tough competition to other Bollywood star kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cattleya Hadid’s fashion choice is at par.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jad Hadid loves to spend time with his little munchkin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He often shares photos with her on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Jad Hadid is currently in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house he is missing Cattleya Hadid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and more stars box office failures that found success on OTT

 

 Find Out More