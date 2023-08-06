Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid's pictures with his daughter prove that he's a complete family man

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid is quite close to his daughter. He has shared a lot of pictures with her on social media.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Jad Hadid and his princess

Jad has always shared about his daughter in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Closest!

His daughter Cattleya Hadid is very close to him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His life!

Jad does not live with his wife but his daughter is his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jad's happiness

Recently, during family week, Jad saw a video of his daughter and cried his heart out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The best duo

This picture of Jad and his daughter is too cute to handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How sweet!

Jad and his daughter have the sweetest smile!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Father's love

This picture shows how close the father is to his princess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest

Awww.. This is the cutest one!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful souls

Their pure smiles prove that these two are so beautiful inside and on the outside too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like father Like daughter

Cattleya looks like her dad, isn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sun bathing?

Looks like the daughter-father duo are enjoying a sun bath here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty

Jad has got the prettiest lady in his life!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian horror movies to watch on OTT for a nerve freezing experience

 

 Find Out More