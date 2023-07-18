Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17 highlights
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Avinash talks to Pooja Bhatt about Aashika's breakdown and the rest of the contestants' behaviour.
Pooja pinpoints that if everyone felt it was wrong, they did not act on it.
Bigg Boss organises a medical camp in the house.
Abhishek names Elvish as his patient from Falaq, Aashika and Bebika.
Jiya calls Elvish, Bebika, Manisha and Falaq and picks Elvish as her patient.
Avinash calls Manisha, Aashika, Bebika and others and he picks Aashika as his patient.
Falaq tells Jiya and Avinash that she might disappear from their lives after the show which shocks them both.
Later, Avinash and Falaq clear out misunderstandings between them wherein Avinash adds there's no pressure.
Elvish loses his cool when Avinash pokes him and Jiya and Falaq add to it. He calls them dogs and asks them to stop barking.
Bebika asks him to control his anger and arrogance.
Abhishek asks him to control it but the others slam him. He then tries to clear things up with Falaq.
Manisha asks Abhishek to give some gyan to Elvish but he gets frustrated.
