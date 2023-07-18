Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17 highlights 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Avinash talks to Pooja Bhatt about Aashika's breakdown and the rest of the contestants' behaviour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja pinpoints that if everyone felt it was wrong, they did not act on it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss organises a medical camp in the house. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek names Elvish as his patient from Falaq, Aashika and Bebika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jiya calls Elvish, Bebika, Manisha and Falaq and picks Elvish as her patient. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avinash calls Manisha, Aashika, Bebika and others and he picks Aashika as his patient. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Falaq tells Jiya and Avinash that she might disappear from their lives after the show which shocks them both. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later, Avinash and Falaq clear out misunderstandings between them wherein Avinash adds there's no pressure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish loses his cool when Avinash pokes him and Jiya and Falaq add to it. He calls them dogs and asks them to stop barking.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebika asks him to control his anger and arrogance. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek asks him to control it but the others slam him. He then tries to clear things up with Falaq. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha asks Abhishek to give some gyan to Elvish but he gets frustrated. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian web series based on novels you need to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More