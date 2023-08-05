Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani is the fashionista and these stunning pictures are proof

Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant Manisha Rani has got some really stylish outfits and hence we call her the new fashionista.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

The queen

Manisha has always been stylish inside the Bigg Boss house. However, we saw her Instagram and she is truly the 'Rani'.

Diva

Manisha's stylish yellow gown is so pretty.

Saree love

Sarees look beautiful on Manisha and this black shimmery one has our heart.

Babe

Wow! This is such a sexy outfit!

Who's that girl!

Manisha has the right choice of outfits at the right moments.

Bold and beautiful

Our Bigg Boss OTT's Rani is a perfect mix of bold and beautiful.

The funky look

Loose white pants and a jacket over a braletter top looks good, isn't it?

Hottie

Manisha is here to steal hearts!

Classy

We are in love with this furr white jacket and Manisha's makeup is just perfect.

Bindaas beauty

Manisha's bindaas attitude makes her ace this fashion game.

