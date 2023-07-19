Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani to Rishabh Sinha; contestants from Bihar who made news on BB

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Manisha Rani broke down emotionally when Bebika Durve told Manisha that everyone she gets close to ends up getting evicted.

Rishabh Sinha and Prince Narula came into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss 9.

Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani were seen having a discussion that soon escalated into a heated argument with the two of them shouting at each other and throwing the sipper on the floor.

Khesari Lal had called Sidharth Shukla a torturing machine after being evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss affected Ravi Kishan a lot. He did not win but became the second runner-up.

Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra's fight is remembered on Bigg Boss house.

Shalin Bhanot and Monalisa had attacked each other a lot in the Bigg Boss house.

Dinesh Lal Yaad alias Nirhua got fame with Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most-watched reality shows.

The show is keeping fans glued to their screens.

The Bigg Boss house never fails to leave the viewers surprised with the contestants making new enemies.

These housemates from Bihar fought a lot in the Bigg Boss house.

