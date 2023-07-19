Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani to Rishabh Sinha; contestants from Bihar who made news on BB
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Manisha Rani broke down emotionally when Bebika Durve told Manisha that everyone she gets close to ends up getting evicted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Sinha and Prince Narula came into an ugly fight in Bigg Boss 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani were seen having a discussion that soon escalated into a heated argument with the two of them shouting at each other and throwing the sipper on the floor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khesari Lal had called Sidharth Shukla a torturing machine after being evicted from the Bigg Boss house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss affected Ravi Kishan a lot. He did not win but became the second runner-up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra's fight is remembered on Bigg Boss house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot and Monalisa had attacked each other a lot in the Bigg Boss house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dinesh Lal Yaad alias Nirhua got fame with Bigg Boss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most-watched reality shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is keeping fans glued to their screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss house never fails to leave the viewers surprised with the contestants making new enemies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These housemates from Bihar fought a lot in the Bigg Boss house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dunki maker Rajkumar Hirani, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and other filmmakers with blockbuster track record
Find Out More