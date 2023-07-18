Bigg Boss OTT 2: Net worth of the contestants this season will leave you shocked

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Pooja Bhatt has a net worth estimated Rs 47 crore.

Avinash Sachdev has an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crore.

Palak Purswani is said to have a net worth of Rs 12 crore.

Wild entrant Aashika Bhatia has a net worth of Rs 14 crore.

Jiya Shankar has a net worth of approximately Rs 2-3 crore.

Manisha Rani’s net worth is approximately Rs 1 crore.

Jad Hadid’s net worth is estimated to be valued Rs 10 crore.

Falaq Naaz net worth is said to be around 8-10 crore.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav’s net worth is Rs 2 crores.

Bebika Dhurve’s net worth is reported to be Rs 1 crore.

Akanksha Puri has an estimated net worth of 2 crore rupees.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan net worth is approximately 1-2 crore.

