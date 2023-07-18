Bigg Boss OTT 2: Net worth of the contestants this season will leave you shocked
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Pooja Bhatt has a net worth estimated Rs 47 crore.
Avinash Sachdev has an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crore.
Palak Purswani is said to have a net worth of Rs 12 crore.
Wild entrant Aashika Bhatia has a net worth of Rs 14 crore.
Jiya Shankar has a net worth of approximately Rs 2-3 crore.
Manisha Rani’s net worth is approximately Rs 1 crore.
Jad Hadid’s net worth is estimated to be valued Rs 10 crore.
Falaq Naaz net worth is said to be around 8-10 crore.
Youtuber Elvish Yadav’s net worth is Rs 2 crores.
Bebika Dhurve’s net worth is reported to be Rs 1 crore.
Akanksha Puri has an estimated net worth of 2 crore rupees.
Abhishek Malhan aka Fukraa Insaan net worth is approximately 1-2 crore.
