Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt responds to people accusing Mahesh Bhatt of inappropriate behaviour

Mahesh Bhatt had entered the house to meet Pooja Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Pooja Bhatt made it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During family week, Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to meet Pooja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many termed Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour with Manisha Rani and others 'inappropriate'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To News18, Pooja responded to it and said that people want to see the world in their respective ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said that minds of those who had a problem with Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour are inappropriate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also added that she does not have the bandwidth to explain to people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also mentioned that contestants especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with Mahesh Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite the trolling, Mahesh Bhatt appeared on grand finale to support his daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt was the first one to leave among the top five.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav defeated Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
