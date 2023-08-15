Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt responds to people accusing Mahesh Bhatt of inappropriate behaviour

Mahesh Bhatt had entered the house to meet Pooja Bhatt.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Pooja Bhatt in top 5

Pooja Bhatt made it to the top 5 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt in BB house

During family week, Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to meet Pooja.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt trolled

Many termed Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour with Manisha Rani and others 'inappropriate'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Bhatt's reaction

To News18, Pooja responded to it and said that people want to see the world in their respective ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On people's minds

She said that minds of those who had a problem with Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour are inappropriate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No justification

She also added that she does not have the bandwidth to explain to people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manisha Rani's request

She also mentioned that contestants especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with Mahesh Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grand finale

Despite the trolling, Mahesh Bhatt appeared on grand finale to support his daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fourth runner up

Pooja Bhatt was the first one to leave among the top five.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Yadav wins

Elvish Yadav defeated Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter, Top 10 stars who played Air Force Officers in films

 

 Find Out More