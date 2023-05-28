Bigg Boss Ott 2: Every detail you need to know about Salman Khan show

Check out all details you must know about the much-awaited show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
The most-loved tv reality show has its own digital version.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The much-awaited 2nd season of Bigg OTT is here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will have its grand premier in June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is said to start on 29th June 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss Ott 2 will stream exclusively on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The previous season was hosted by Karan Johar but Salman Khan will take up the duties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal is the first confirmed contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, and Anjali Arora are expected to be a part of the house reality show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After a successful season 1 hosted by Karan Johar, the show is back with its second season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Agrawal was the winner of season 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss is running successfully for 16 seasons on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!