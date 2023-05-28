Bigg Boss Ott 2: Every detail you need to know about Salman Khan show

Check out all details you must know about the much-awaited show.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT

The most-loved tv reality show has its own digital version.

Bigg Boss OTT 2

The much-awaited 2nd season of Bigg OTT is here.

Premiere

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will have its grand premier in June.

Release date

The show is said to start on 29th June 2023

Platform

Bigg Boss Ott 2 will stream exclusively on Jio Cinema.

Host

The previous season was hosted by Karan Johar but Salman Khan will take up the duties.

Confirmed contestant

Reportedly, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal is the first confirmed contestant.

Contestants

Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, and Anjali Arora are expected to be a part of the house reality show.

Successful season 1

After a successful season 1 hosted by Karan Johar, the show is back with its second season.

Bigg Boss OTT 1 winner

Divya Agrawal was the winner of season 1.

Bigg Boss Tv

Bigg Boss is running successfully for 16 seasons on TV.

