Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Bebika Dhurve, Asim Riaz and more: Lesser known contestants who shone the show

Stars who managed to get maximum fame through Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Bebika Dhurve

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 who worried about less social media followers is now known to all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 gave immense fame to the model.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sapna Choudhary

Bigg Boss 11 changed Sapna Choudhary life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill

Punjabi singer became a nation's favourite thanks to Bigg Boss 13.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manu Punjabi

He entered Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner but stepped out as a star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manveer Gurjar

A commoner won Bigg Boss 10. He is now a celebrity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil Chaudhary

He won hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 12.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasa Stankovic

She was in Bigg Boss 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

Bigg Boss 9 paved way for Nora Fatehi's fab journey in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elli AvRam

Bigg Boss 7 was fruitful for Elli AvRam's career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

